Kuzma scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and contributed 10 rebounds, one steal and one block in the Lakers' 109-98 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

Kuzma got his second straight start filling in for the injured Anthony Davis (calf) and recorded his seventh double-double of the season. The forward played a team-high 34 minutes and took the second most shots with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) also out of the lineup. Look for Kuzma to capitalize on more scoring opportunities with the Lakers' second and third leading scorers expected to miss more time.