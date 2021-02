Kuzma had 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and 11 rebounds in Monday's overtime loss to the Wizards.

Kuzma fought through a sore back to play a season-high 37 minutes as the shorthanded Lakers blew a big second-half lead and careened to their fourth loss in five games. Kuzma notched his eighth double-double of this season and added a pair of blocks, but he committed four turnovers and once again struggled from the field, knocking down just five of his 16 attempts overall.