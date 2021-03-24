Kuzma tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal during Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.

Kuzma garnered his second straight start with Anthony Davis (calf) and LeBron James (ankle) out once again and posted his 11th double-double of the season and almost finished with his first triple-double. It was also Kuzma's second consecutive outing with at least 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Look for the Utah product to make his third straight start against the 76ers on Thursday as long as Davis and James remain sidelined.