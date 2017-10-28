Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-double off bench Friday
Kuzma scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.
It was the first double-double of his young career, and the 27th overall pick in this year's draft has made a surprising impact so far as one of the few reliable threats on the Lakers' second unit, scoring at least 15 points in four straight games. Kuzma isn't likely to move into the starting lineup any time soon given the team's options at power forward and Brandon Ingram's presence at the three, but as long as he's seeing starter's minutes he should be able to continue producing solid numbers.
