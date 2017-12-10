Kuzma scored 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.

The boards were a game high for either team, as Kuzma collected his third double-double in the last four games and eighth of the season. The rookie continues to impress, but with the Lakers rebuilding rather than worrying about any short-term success, don't expect him to move into the starting lineup any time soon despite his strong numbers off the bench.

