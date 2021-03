Kuzma had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Warriors.

Coming off of a pair of single-digit scoring performances, Kuzma bounced back with his eighth double-double of the season. He started the first four games without Anthony Davis (calf), but Kuzma has since moved to the bench, while Markieff Morris has taken over as the Lakers' starting power forward.