Kuzma supplied 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.

Kuzma got the starting nod in the Lakers' first game without Larry Nance, Jr. (thumb) and proved worthy of the opportunity. The rookie had already been excelling off the bench, but the extra minutes he's projected to see over the next several weeks at a minimum in Nance's stead should give his already sizable fantasy stock a notable boost. Considering his ability to contribute across the stat sheet, it's completely conceivable that Kuzma may not surrender his grip on the starting job even when Nance returns, but his performance over the next several weeks will serve as the ultimate determinant.