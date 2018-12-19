Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in losing effort

Kuzma ended with 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 loss to the Nets.

Kuzma continues to score the ball with amazing regularity, having now dropped at least 20 points in eight of his past nine games. Across that span, he is 29th ranked player in standard formats. Some of that is due to him shooting at over 50 percent from the field, a number that may be unsustainable. He is the 74th ranked player for the season and so now might be a good time to try and sell-high if you are in the mood for a trade.