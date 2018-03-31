Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in return to starting five
Kuzma produced 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 46 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks.
Kuzma drew the start at small forward and ended up pacing the Lakers in both scoring and rebounding. The rookie did take an ill-advised three-point attempt late in overtime that didn't even find the rim and essentially sunk any chance the Lakers had of catching the Bucks. However, it was an excellent performance otherwise, and Kuzma wrapped up March with averages of 18.7 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 38.1 minutes across 14 games.
