Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in victory
Kuzma had 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 victory over the Grizzlies.
Kuzma continued his strong play, recording his fourth double-double in his last eight games. Kuzma doesn't offer a lot on the defensive end of the floor but has demonstrated his ability to both score and rebound. It seems likely that the Lakers are going to continue to roll him out there with some regularity making him worth owning in all formats.
