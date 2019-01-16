Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in victory

Kuzma supplied 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Kuzma paced both squads in rebounding on the night while also equaling his season-high figure. The 23-year-old has now generated five straight double-digit scoring efforts after a four-point clunker on Jan. 2 against the Thunder to open 2019. While his shooting has been at both extremes thus far this month -- Kuzma has a pair of sub-25.0 percent efforts and a 66.7 percent tally -- he continues to be one of the focal points of the offense while LeBron James (groin) remains sidelined.