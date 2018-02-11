Kuzma collected 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 loss to Dallas.

Kuzma has seen an increase in production since the trade deadline, in which Larry Nance was moved to Cleveland. With the Lakers looking to rebuild, he should be afforded some extra run as the season moves forward. He pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds here and has actually shown himself to be quietly effective on the glass. Despite his shooting woes of late, he remains a solid fantasy option across most league formats.