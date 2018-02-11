Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in victory
Kuzma collected 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 loss to Dallas.
Kuzma has seen an increase in production since the trade deadline, in which Larry Nance was moved to Cleveland. With the Lakers looking to rebuild, he should be afforded some extra run as the season moves forward. He pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds here and has actually shown himself to be quietly effective on the glass. Despite his shooting woes of late, he remains a solid fantasy option across most league formats.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Just shy of double-double in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Bounces back in Tuesday's win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Hits rock bottom Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Goes for 11 points on 13 shots•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team with 28 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Shifting to bench role Sunday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...