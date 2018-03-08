Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win
Kuzma pitched in 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.
It was the rookie's best all-around effort in quite some time, and his first double-double since Feb. 10. Kuzma hadn't reached the 20-point mark since Feb. 14, either, but his highest minutes total since Dec. 31 afforded him the opportunity to get into a groove from the field. Kuzma is currently drawing starts on the wing in place of Brandon Ingram (groin), and he particularly retains substantial scoring and rebounding upside while running with the first unit. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks across 35.3 minutes in four March contests.
