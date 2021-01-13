Kuzma posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

Kuzma only trailed Anthony Davis and LeBron James in minutes played despite coming off the bench, and he responded to the coaching staff's trust with his second double-double of the season -- both have come across his last four appearances. Kuzma has also scored 10 or more points in three games during that span, and he has been productive, albeit consistent, as one of the first players off the bench on a regular basis in a star-studded Lakers roster.