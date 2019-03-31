Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Doubtful for Sunday

Kuzma is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans with ankle tendinitis, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

It's unclear how severe the injury is or when it occurred. A final call on his status should come out closer to tip-off, however it doesn't seem likely that Kuzma will play. If he is forced to miss the game, Moritz Wagner and Mike Muscala should see larger roles.