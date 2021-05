Kuzma is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Suns due to lower back tightness, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With LeBron James (ankle) still out, the Lakers will likely be very shorthanded on the wing. The situation isn't helped by Talen Horton-Tucker (calf) being questionable. If both players are out, we could see plenty of minutes from Ben McLemore, Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris.