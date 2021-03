Kuzma had 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

The Lakers won their third straight coming out of the break, and Kuzma had another solid night offensively, scoring in double-figures for the fifth straight game. Kuzma didn't provide much as far as rebounding or defensive stats, however, so from a DFS standpoint he was somewhat of a disappointment Tuesday.