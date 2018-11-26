Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Drops 21 points Sunday
Kuzma posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 defeat to the Magic.
Kuzma recorded his highest scoring game in the last eight contests Sunday, in large part due to his ability to get to the charity stripe. After getting to the free-throw line just six times in the last seven games, Kuzma reached the line seven times Sunday, as his knack for attacking the basket paid off and he turned in a better scoring effort.
