Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Drops team-high 21 points in loss

Kuzma produced 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to Utah.

Kuzma led the Lakers with 21 points in Wednesday's loss, his seventh consecutive game with double-digit scoring. Kuzma has continued to put up points on a regular basis but contributes very little outside of scoring and occasional rebounds. He remains a solid enough standard league option but his name typically outweighs his actual value.