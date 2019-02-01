Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Efficient in return from injury
Kuzma (hip) posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers on Thursday.
LeBron James' return from a 17-game absence coincided with Kuzma's own recovery from a hip injury, and it was the former that naturally drew the lion's share of the attention Thursday. However, the Lakers were certainly glad to have Kuzma back in the fold after a two-game absence as well, and the second-year pro was efficient with what was drastically reduced usage compared to that which he'd been logging with James out. While a modest eight shot attempts isn't expected to be the norm with James in the lineup, it's likely Kuzma's attempts settle back into a range of the mid-to-upper teens on average the majority of nights moving forward.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...