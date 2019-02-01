Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Efficient in return from injury

Kuzma (hip) posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime win over the Clippers on Thursday.

LeBron James' return from a 17-game absence coincided with Kuzma's own recovery from a hip injury, and it was the former that naturally drew the lion's share of the attention Thursday. However, the Lakers were certainly glad to have Kuzma back in the fold after a two-game absence as well, and the second-year pro was efficient with what was drastically reduced usage compared to that which he'd been logging with James out. While a modest eight shot attempts isn't expected to be the norm with James in the lineup, it's likely Kuzma's attempts settle back into a range of the mid-to-upper teens on average the majority of nights moving forward.