Kuzma posted nine points (4-24 FG, 1-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kuzma's production took a huge tumble on Wednesday, as he shot a dreadful 16.6 percent from the floor and an even worse 9 percent from beyond the arc in 11 attempts from long range. Lest we forget, Kuzma is still working through his rookie season and even though he's exceeded every expectation and has emerged as the unquestioned starter at the four, he's going to come up with a bad game every so often. This performance shouldn't worry Kuzma owners and if anything, this game will result in a slight price dip in DFS formats, giving him more value when the big stat lines inevitably return.