Kuzma will start Sunday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With LeBron James (ankle) out, Kuzma will move into the lineup as the Lakers go with a smaller alignment featuring Markieff Morris at center. Kuzma was quiet in 37 minutes off the bench against Atlanta on Friday, finishing with just eight points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds.