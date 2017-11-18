Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Erupts for career-high 30 in Friday's loss
Kuzma scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-113 loss to the Suns.
It's the rookie's fifth double-double of the season, while the 30 points were a new career high. Kuzma has seized control of the starting power forward spot for the Lakers, averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.1 three-pointers in nine November games.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Racks up 24 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot Thursday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Records double-double in win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in Friday's start•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Moves into starting role Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Impresses again in loss•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...