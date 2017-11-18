Kuzma scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-113 loss to the Suns.

It's the rookie's fifth double-double of the season, while the 30 points were a new career high. Kuzma has seized control of the starting power forward spot for the Lakers, averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.1 three-pointers in nine November games.