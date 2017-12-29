Kuzma (quad) is expected to play during Friday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

While this isn't a confirmation that Kuzma will play, it would take an unforeseen setback to hold him out. He's averaging 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across the past eight games -- taking 17.8 shots per contest over that stretch.