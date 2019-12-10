Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expected to play Wednesday

Kuzma (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against the Magic, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.

Kuzma hasn't missed a game since making his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the preseason and first four games of the regular season, but the Lakers continue to be cautious with his status. The third-year forward has struggled to find a rhymth of late, scoring in single-digits in four of his last six contests.