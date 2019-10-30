Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expected to practice in G League

Kuzma (ankle) is expected to join the G League's South Bay Lakers for practice Wednesday before joining the NBA team for its three-game road trip that begins Friday in Dallas, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

If Kuzma's ankle responds well to practice activity over the next two days, the third-year forward could be cleared to make his season debut as soon as Friday. Since Kuzma was sidelined for all of training camp and the preseason with a stress reaction in his left ankle, he'll most likely be subject to a minutes restriction once he's eventually given the green light to play in games.