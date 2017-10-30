Kuzma was limited at Monday's practice with a hip contusion, but is expected to play through it during Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma is just dealing with a bruise, so it's nothing overly serious and shouldn't put him in danger of missing any time. Another update will likely be provided following Tuesday's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Kuzma should be available in his normal bench capacity. The rookie has averaged 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 27.7 minutes so far this season.