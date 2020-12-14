Kuzma delivered 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 131-106 win over the Clippers.

Kuzma was one of two Lakers that reached the 25-point plateau, as Talen Horton-Tucker paced the team with 33 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT). Kuzma will probably be one of the team's biggest bench threats and, while that limits his upside, he's more than capable of delivering strong scoring performances. He scored 15 or more points in 28 games last season.