Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes offensively in win

Kuzma generated 33 points (14-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes in the Lakers' 108-105 win over the Heat on Monday.

The spotlight was on the final meeting between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, but Kuzma actually paced all scorers on the night. The second-year pro's scoring tally was his best since Oct. 22, and served as his second highest of the season overall. Kuzma has been locked in with his shot since the calendar flipped to December, posting a success rate of 50 percent or better in four of the first five contests of the month and draining multiple threes in all five games as well. Moreover, he continues to be a steady and impressive force on the boards, hauling in between seven and 12 rebounds in each of the last seven games.