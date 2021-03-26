Kuzma compiled 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 42 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 loss to the Sixers.

Kuzma has had his work cut out for him with the team's two elites out with injuries. Although the Lakers notched their fourth-straight loss, Kuzma tied a season-high with 25 points. The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, so Kuzma won't be getting any additional help down the stretch. His fantasy relevance will remain high as a result, but he's carrying a heavy load.