Kuzma posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's 104-96 win over the Pacers.

The Kuzma-Ingram starting tandem has been a boon for the Lakers' offense, and might be the smartest move coach Luke Walton (or perhaps LeBron?) has made this season. The second-year Utah product enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign, but with four-time MVP LeBron James in a Laker unifirm, his output was almost guaranteed to take a hit. Fortunately, he's only seen a decrease in rebounding compared to last year's 6.3 rebounds per game. He's besting last season's averages in scoring and blocked shots, and is converting an improved 47.5 percent of his shot attempts.