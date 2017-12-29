Kuzma (quad) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzma suffered the injury during Wednesday's tilt against the Grizzlies. It's apparently still giving him significant discomfort, as a final decision on his status likely won't be made until close to tipoff. If he's ultimately held out of the contest, Brandon Ingram, Corey Brewer, Julius Randle and Larry Nance are all candidates to see expanded roles.