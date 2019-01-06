Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Game-time call Sunday

Kuzma (back) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma missed the Lakers' previous game with a lower back bruise. He underwent some light warm-ups early Sunday, so the Lakers are likely waiting to see how his body responds. If he is unable to go, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would likely start once again. More information on Kuzma's status should come out prior to Sunday's tip-off.