Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Kuzma (calf) is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Heat, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma had been listed as probable for the contest on the NBA's official injury report, but Vogel's comments suggest that the forward may be closer to questionable for Thursday. The 25-year-old has missed only one game this season, which came back on March 2. He's played at least 30 minutes in all but three of the Lakers' 15 games since then.