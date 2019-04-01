Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Game-time call Tuesday

Kuzma (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma was sidelined for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans, and he's in danger of missing two straight games after being tagged as questionable for Tuesday. The team should know more about his availability following morning shootaround.

More News
Our Latest Stories