Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Game-time decision Friday

Kuzma (back) missed morning shootaround Friday and will be a game-time decision against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Instead, Kuzma spent the morning getting treatment on his ailing back. The former first-round pick continues to be questionable for Friday's matchup and with LeBron James out for at least one more week, the Lakers may ultimately push hard for Kuzma to play Friday.