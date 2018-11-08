Kuzma managed 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in the Lakers' 114-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The final line was a bit scoring-dependent, but Kuzma turned in a strong effort nonetheless while checking in behind only LeBron James in team scoring on the night. The 23-year-old has been riding a hot hand in recent games, as he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in four straight contests. Additionally, Wednesday was his best performance of the season from long range, as his 57.1 percent success rate from behind the arc represented a new high-water mark for him.