Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Gets starting nod
Kuzma will get the start at power forward in Friday's game against the Warriors.
Kuzma has logged minutes just shy of 40 the previous two games, so he has been getting a starter's workload already. Still, the rookie has been on a tear lately, specifically coming off a career high 38 points in a win over the Rockets, and will look to carry that momentum into Golden State.
