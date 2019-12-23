Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Given minutes restriction

Kuzma will be restricted to 20 minutes for Sunday's tilt with Denver, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma, who's returning from a five-game absence due to a left ankle injury, will be held to 20 minutes of play. At this point, it's unclear the minute limit will extend into Wednesday's game against the Clippers, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Frank Vogel opts for caution. For as long as Kuzma's limited, Jared Dudley could continue to see a minor uptick in value.