Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Go-to option on offense in loss
Kuzma contributed a team-best 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 44 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets.
Kuzma carried the team on his back in the first half as the Lakers amassed a 64-46 edge, scoring 24 of his points across the two quarters. While his production slowed down thereafter, Kuzma still cleared the 30-point mark while shooting better than 50 percent for the second straight game. The Lakers lost Lonzo Ball to a sprained ankle during the contest and are expected to remain without LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) again Monday against Golden State, potentially setting up Kuzma for another game with higher-than-normal usage.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 32 points in Thursday's win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another prolific night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles in loss Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for career-high point tally•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles from field in return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....