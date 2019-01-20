Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Go-to option on offense in loss

Kuzma contributed a team-best 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 44 minutes Saturday in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Kuzma carried the team on his back in the first half as the Lakers amassed a 64-46 edge, scoring 24 of his points across the two quarters. While his production slowed down thereafter, Kuzma still cleared the 30-point mark while shooting better than 50 percent for the second straight game. The Lakers lost Lonzo Ball to a sprained ankle during the contest and are expected to remain without LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) again Monday against Golden State, potentially setting up Kuzma for another game with higher-than-normal usage.