Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Goes cold from field

Kuzma (ankle) was held scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and contributed five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-95 win over the Mavericks.

Kuzma had been red hot from the field in his first three games back from the ankle injury that cost him five contests, but he was unable to get going at any point Sunday. The performance was a prime example of Kuzma's shortcomings as a fantasy player, as he doesn't bring much to the table on the occasions where his shot isn't falling. Now that he's settled into a smaller role off the bench this season with the Lakers' addition of Anthony Davis, Kuzma profiles as more of a 14- or 16-team-league fantasy option rather than someone that warrants rostering in shallower leagues.