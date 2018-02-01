Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Goes for 11 points on 13 shots
Kuzma produced 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes during a 127-105 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
Kuzma was quiet for the third consecutive game in Wednesday's loss. The 27 combined points over his last three outings mark his lowest combined point total across three games so far this season. The rookie is in a bit of a funk, but he'll likely bounce back soon based on his consistently solid season up to this point.
