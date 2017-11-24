Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Goes for 17 points in loss
Kuzma tallied 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebound and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Kings.
Kuzma's strong play at the four continued Wednesday, although his contributions were primarily limited to scoring as opposed to rebounding, where he normally averages 6.3 rebounds per game. Kuzma's stock will continue to be high as theLakers' second-leading scorer and should be considered at least a second-tier starter in all formats.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Pours in 17 in blowout victory•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Erupts for career-high 30 in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Racks up 24 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot Thursday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Records double-double in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...