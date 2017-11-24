Kuzma tallied 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebound and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Kings.

Kuzma's strong play at the four continued Wednesday, although his contributions were primarily limited to scoring as opposed to rebounding, where he normally averages 6.3 rebounds per game. Kuzma's stock will continue to be high as theLakers' second-leading scorer and should be considered at least a second-tier starter in all formats.