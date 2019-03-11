Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Goes through full practice

Kuzma (ankle) went through a full practice Monday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

A right ankle injury kept Kuzma out of the last two games, but he's trending in the right direction as Tuesday's game against the Bulls approaches. The Lakers will wait to see how he feels at shootaround in the morning before updating his status, however.

More News
Our Latest Stories