Kuzma (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Pacers.

Kuzma was given a probable designation coming into Monday, so his availability was always expected. With Brandon Ingram (groin) still out, Kuzma will pick up yet another start and should be slated for a ton of minutes, barring any in-game setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories