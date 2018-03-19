Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Good to go Monday
Kuzma (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Pacers.
Kuzma was given a probable designation coming into Monday, so his availability was always expected. With Brandon Ingram (groin) still out, Kuzma will pick up yet another start and should be slated for a ton of minutes, barring any in-game setbacks.
