Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Good to go Saturday

Kuzma (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, Kuzma will take the court despite some ankle soreness. Over his past three games, he's averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.

