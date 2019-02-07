Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Good to go Thursday
Kuzma (hip) is listed as available to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, given his probable tag, Kuzma will play in Thursday's outing in Boston despite his lingering hip injury. It's been a struggle for Kuzma, who is shooting just 39.4 percent from the field in his last three games, but he should continue to get plenty of usage and plenty of open looks so long as LeBron James is on the court.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...