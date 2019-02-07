Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Good to go Thursday

Kuzma (hip) is listed as available to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics.

As expected, given his probable tag, Kuzma will play in Thursday's outing in Boston despite his lingering hip injury. It's been a struggle for Kuzma, who is shooting just 39.4 percent from the field in his last three games, but he should continue to get plenty of usage and plenty of open looks so long as LeBron James is on the court.