Kuzma will return to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Warriors, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

With LeBron James missing Saturday's preseason contest, Kuzma picked up the start and had a solid showing of 15 points and four rebounds. However, James has now rejoined the lineup as expected, which shifts Kuzma to the bench. Kuzma will likely come off the bench to start the regular season, but his upside should still afford him significant minutes off the bench on a night-to-night basis.