Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Headed back to bench role
Kuzma will return to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Warriors, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
With LeBron James missing Saturday's preseason contest, Kuzma picked up the start and had a solid showing of 15 points and four rebounds. However, James has now rejoined the lineup as expected, which shifts Kuzma to the bench. Kuzma will likely come off the bench to start the regular season, but his upside should still afford him significant minutes off the bench on a night-to-night basis.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.