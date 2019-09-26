Play

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Headed for MRI

Kuzma has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and will undergo an MRI when the team returns from China, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma suffered the injury before the start of the FIBA World Cup, and he still hasn't been cleared for full practice or game action, per Trudell. Expect another update after further testing.

More News
Our Latest Stories