Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Heats up from field in win

Kuzma registered 29 points (10-22 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Kuzma exploded in the third quarter, going 7-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-5 from three-point range, to tally 21 of his points. It marked the fourth 20-point quarter for Kuzma this season and provided the Lakers with enough cushion to eventually hang on for the win. The second-year pro's scoring total paced the Lakers for the night and served as his highest since Feb 10 against the 76ers. Factoring in Sunday's production, Kuzma is sporting solid averages of 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 35.2 minutes in 10 March contests.